City 不 City: How Paul Mike Ashton Memed His Way to Fame in China

Meet Paul Mike Ashton, the American content creator who turned a quirky catchphrase into a nationwide sensation with his viral "City 不 City" meme. Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, Paul's curiosity for Asian cultures led him to study Chinese, setting him on a path that would take him from the Amish countryside to the neon lights of Shanghai.

From his first Chinese class in high school to study abroad stints in Beijing and Johannesburg (yes, really), Paul’s journey is a testament to persistence, passion, and a healthy dose of not knowing when to quit. After grinding through HSK tests and Chinese financial risk management courses (in Mandarin, no less!), Paul found his blend of cultural comedy struck a chord with millions of Chinese netizens. His catchphrase "City 不 City" not only trended across Chinese social media but also got plastered on billboards and even echoed by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

In this episode, Paul, also known as “Bao Bao Xiong”, shares the wild ride of becoming a foreign comedy star in China, why jokes are way funnier when you finally understand them in Chinese, and how mastering the language unlocked friendships and career opportunities he never imagined. If you've ever wondered how a small-town kid from Pennsylvania could end up a meme sensation in China, or if you're just looking for a good laugh, you won’t want to miss Paul’s incredible, meme-worthy story.

