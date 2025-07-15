Burnout, Breakthrough, and Fluency: Chaniece’s Story

Chaniece Chen didn’t just study Chinese, she built her own major, battled burnout in an intensive language program, and came back for more. In this episode, Jared talks with Chaniece about her 12-year journey in China, from struggling with tones to thriving in Shanghai as a translator, community organizer, and content creator.
Chaniece opens up about the highs and lows of immersion: how her college program led to burnout, how thinking in Chinese helped her improve, and why perfectionism can be a hidden danger for motivated learners. She also reflects on what it's like being a Black woman in China, her experience in Xinjiang, and how she built a life, and family, abroad.
