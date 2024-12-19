Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Australia, China, and the Economics-Security Nexus with Amy King of ANU
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:21:57
-1:21:57

Australia, China, and the Economics-Security Nexus with Amy King of ANU

Kaiser Y Kuo
Dec 19, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica I'm delighted to be joined by Amy King, Associate Professor in the Strategic & Defence Studies Centre at The Australian National University. She shares her ideas about how perceptions of insecurity can paradoxically motivate closer economic relations between two states, and she looks at not only the examples of China and Japan after the end of World War II, but Australia and China as well. We also discuss Sino-Australian relations over the last 15 years, and much else!

2:48 – Key phases of Australia-China relations over the past 15 years and the security and economic nexus

9:05 – Amy’s research into the Sino-Japanese relationship and how perceptions of insecurity can motivate closer economic ties, and how Australia is responding to China now

21:22 – How Amy would argue the case for economic engagement with China to folks in Washington

26:31 – Securitization in Australia and the important differences between Australia and the U.S.

30:20 – The shift in the Australia-China relationship under the Albanese government

33:12 – What the U.S. can learn from Australia

35:14 – Why people tend to conflate Australia’s experience with America’s

39:04 – Amy’s essay, “The Collective Logic of Chinese Hegemonic Order,” and how we can understand China’s role in the emerging post-unipolar world

42:47 – Three mechanisms employed by China to amplify its voice post-war (amplifying, grafting, and resistance by appropriation) and how modern “middle powers” can influence the international order now

52:31 – The state of discourse on China in Australia and what Amy believes China wants

58:54 – Amy’s thoughts on pluralism and international order

1:03:22 – What lessons about de-risking and navigating multi-alignment Australia should be learning from other nations in the region

Recommendations:

Amy: Fintan O’Toole’s We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland

Kaiser: The Paul Reed Smith (PRS) SE Hollowbody II Piezo electric guitar

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
China's EV Explosion, with Ilaria Mazzocco of CSIS
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Jane Hayward of King's College on Teaching China through YouTube
  Kaiser Y Kuo
U.S.-China Crisis Management and Crisis Prevention, with Michael Swaine
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Granta's Chinese Literature Issue: A Chat with Editor Thomas Meaney
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Decoupling, De-risking, and the Great U.S.-China Disconnect, with Supply Chain Expert Cameron Johnson
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Tsinghua's Da Wei: New Survey Research on Chinese Perceptions of Security
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Xinhua's Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang of "Got China" Get Western Journalism
  Kaiser Y Kuo