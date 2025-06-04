Seeking the Next DeepSeek: the Chinese Generative AI Algorithm Registry, with Kendra Schaefer

This week on Sinica, I speak with Kendra Schaefer, the partner at Trivium China who heads their tech practice. She recently published a fascinating paper looking at the Cyberspace Administration of China's comprehensive database of generative AI tools released in China, and she shares the insights and big takeaways from her research on that database. It's a terrific window into what Chinese firms, both private and state-affiliated, are doing with generative AI.

03:51 – Mandatory registration of generative AI Tools in China

10:28 – How does the CAC categorize AI Tools?

14:25 – State-affiliated vs. non-state-affiliated AI Tools

18:55 – Capability and competition of China's AI Industry

22:57 – Significance of Generative Algorithmic Tools (GAT) registration counts

26:06 – The application of GATs in the education sector

29:50 – The application of GATs in the healthcare Sector

31:00 – Underrepresentation of AI tools in other sectors

32:56 – Regional breakdown of AI innovation in China

36:07 – AI adoption across sectors: how companies integrate AI

40:21 – Standout projects by the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS)

42:42 – How multinationals navigate China's tech regulations

47:50 – Role of foreign players in China's AI strategy

49:38 – Key takeaways from the AI development journey

53:41 -– Blind spots in AI data

57:25 – Kendra's future research direction

Paying it Forward: Kenton Thibaut.

Recommendations:

Kendra: The Chinese Computer: A Global History of the Information Age by Thomas Mullaney.

Kaiser: the Rhyming Chaos Podcast by Jeremy Goldkorn and Maria Repnikova