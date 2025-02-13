Back to the 80s: For Trump, is China the New Japan? with Andy

This week on Sinica, I chat with economic historian Andrew B. Liu of Villanova University about how to understand Trump's thinking on China and tariffs. Andy wrote about this in an excellent piece on N+1 called "Back to the 80s? Trump, Xi Jinping, and Tariffs." Check it out and then listen to the show!
3:59 – How the U.S.’s current trade anxieties echo those of the ‘80s
9:34 – How Cold War geopolitics shaped U.S.-Japan trade relations
18:23 – The lessons China learned from Japan’s experience and how it has shaped its recent economic strategy
21:03 – What Xi Jinping’s vision for the Chinese economy actually looks like
34:26 – Why China is favoring a more Ford-like model of industrial structure
41:28 – Michael Pettis’s ideas from Trade Wars Are Class Wars and points of critique
52:44 – The Trump administration’s use of tariffs
Paying It Forward: Viola Zhou’s reporting on Rest of World (especially her piece on Foxconn in India) and Dong Yige
Recommendations:
Andrew: Hetty Lui McKinnon’s Substack for vegan modern Cantonese recipes
Kaiser: The Substack of the Carter Center’s U.S.-China Perception Monitor; and the essay “The new frontline: The US-China battle for control of global networks” on the Transnational Institute website
Share this post