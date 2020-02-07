Bonus Episode - coronavirus update with Yanzhong Huang

Kaiser and Jeremy chat with Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where he directs the Global Health Governance roundtable series. In addition to his role at CFR, Yanzhong is also a professor at Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations, making him an ideal guest to talk about a pathogen with major domestic and international political implications.

Recommendations:

Jeremy: Three pieces from SupChina: Kenyan students in Wuhan plead for evacuation, by April Zhu; The disappearance of Perhat Tursun, one of the Uyghur world’s greatest authors, by Darren Byler; and Chinese moms in America’s illicit massage parlors, by Teng Chen.

Yanzhong: Two movies, Outbreak and 28 Days Later.

Kaiser: The subtle muckrakers of the coronavirus epidemic, by Maria Repnikova.

