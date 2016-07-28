Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Calming the waters of the South China Sea and beyond
0:00
-56:50

Calming the waters of the South China Sea and beyond

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jul 28, 2016

This episode, Jeremy and Kaiser head to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, to speak with Professor Lyle Goldstein, the author of Meeting China Halfway: How to Defuse the Emerging US-China Rivalry. Lyle discusses how the United States could accommodate China’s rise without sacrificing American interests by using “cooperation spirals,” the opposite of an escalation spiral. His ideas are sure to surprise those who believe everyone connected to the U.S. military is a hawk. Please take a listen and send feedback to sinica@supchina.com, or leave a review on iTunes. Recommendations: Jeremy: America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History by Andrew J. Bacevich China vs. USA: Empires at War (2007) directed by Anthony Dufour, on Youtube and Amazon Prime Lyle: The Sand Pebbles by Richard McKenna Kaiser: The Three Body Trilogy by Liu Cixin: The Three-Body Problem translated by Ken Liu The Dark Forest translated by Joel Martinsen Death’s End translated by Ken Liu See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture