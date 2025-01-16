Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
China and the Global South in the Trump 2.0 Era
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:07
-55:07

China and the Global South in the Trump 2.0 Era

Eric Olander
Jan 16, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

On Monday, January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office and return to power as president of the United States. Trump is promising to overhaul U.S. foreign and commercial policy in what many experts believe will mark the start of a very tumultuous period — not just for the United States but also for countries around the world.

Sarah Shidore, director of the Global South program at the Quincy Institute in Washington, D.C. joins Eric & Cobus to discuss the impact of the coming Trump presidency on developing countries and how he expects China to respond.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadenesque

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
Why Views About China Are So Different in the Global North and South
  Eric Olander
[DOUBLE EPISODE] 2024 China-Africa Year in Review
  Eric Olander
Don't Expect a Resolution to the South China Sea Crisis in 2025
  Eric Olander
“Some Improvement” But Still a Long Way to Go to Resolve China-India Border Tensions
  Eric Olander
China, Indonesia and the Great Power Competition for Transition Minerals
  Eric Olander
Is China Building a New Military Base in Cambodia? Maybe. Probably.
  Eric Olander
Update on the State of the BRI in the New “Small and Beautiful” Era
  Eric Olander