China, Indonesia and the Great Power Competition for Transition Minerals
China, Indonesia and the Great Power Competition for Transition Minerals

Eric Olander
Nov 26, 2024
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is not a fan of the Biden administration’s climate legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), describing it as a “green scam.” Trump has promised to repeal it, which will undoubtedly be welcome news in Indonesia.

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest nickel reserves, a critical ingredient for manufacturing EV batteries. But the IRA aims to limit China’s role in the battery supply chain, presenting a huge headache for Indonesian nickel suppliers given the outsized role that Chinese smelters play in the country’s mining sector.

Putra Adhiguna, managing director at the Energy Shift Institute, an independent non-profit energy finance think tank in Jakarta, joins Eric to discuss Indonesia’s uncomfortable position squeezed between China and the U.S. in the race to dominate transition mineral supply chains.

