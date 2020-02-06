China policy and the American presidency

With the United States now in a presidential election year, how should an incoming administration — whether a Democratic presidency or a second Trump administration — approach China policy? This week, Kaiser chats with eminent scholars Susan Shirk and Barry Naughton of the University of California, San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, and asks them how they would advise the future occupant of the Oval Office.

This episode is part of the California series, produced with the assistance of the Serica Initiative, SupChina’s nonprofit program.

23:18: Relitigating the case for engagement

26:44: The biggest economic hurdles for the U.S. and China

39:33: Addressing technological concerns with the P.R.C.

44:54: Shaping China policy for the future: Rebuild as it was, or begin anew?

Recommendations:

Barry: Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century, by George Packer.

Susan: Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China, by Ezra F. Vogel.

Kaiser: The New China Scare, in the January/February edition of Foreign Affairs, by Fareed Zakaria.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

