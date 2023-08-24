Sinica

China Stories summer special: The best of This Week in China's HIstory
China Stories summer special: The best of This Week in China's HIstory

Kaiser Y Kuo
Aug 24, 2023

Something different this week on Sinica: A selection of "This Week in China's History" columns by James Carter, all narrated by Kaiser with a little interstitial music by Chunqiu (Spring & Autumn).

The columns:

The music: snippets from

  • The Huntsman

  • The Last Page (intro)

  • The Subcelestial

  • A Call from Afar

  • Between the Mountains and the Sea

  • Born of the Storm

  • Born of the Storm (again)

  • A New Day

  • The Last Page (outro)

All these tracks and more are available on Spotify here or on YouTube here.

