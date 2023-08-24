China Stories summer special: The best of This Week in China's HIstory

Something different this week on Sinica: A selection of "This Week in China's History" columns by James Carter, all narrated by Kaiser with a little interstitial music by Chunqiu (Spring & Autumn).
The columns:
Not just a metaphor: Dragons of imperial China show us how people lived (1517)
The ‘Empress of China’ and the beginning of U.S.-China trade (1784)
In the 7th century, a Chinese coup of Shakespearean proportions (626)
Titanic’s six Chinese survivors tell a story that goes far beyond a shipwreck (1912)
The Battle of Red Cliffs and the blurring of fact and fiction (208-209)
The music: snippets from
The Huntsman
The Last Page (intro)
The Subcelestial
A Call from Afar
Between the Mountains and the Sea
Born of the Storm
Born of the Storm (again)
A New Day
The Last Page (outro)
All these tracks and more are available on Spotify here or on YouTube here.
