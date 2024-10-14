Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
China's Paying a High Cost for Its "All-Weather" Relationship With Pakistan
0:00
-50:59

China's Paying a High Cost for Its "All-Weather" Relationship With Pakistan

Eric Olander
Oct 14, 2024
Share
Transcript

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is in Pakistan this week to get ties with its South Asian neighbor back on track after a series of terrorist attacks this year. The latest incident occurred earlier this month near the airport in the southern port city of Karachi when separatist militants with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) killed two Chinese nationals in a suicide bombing.

Pakistan has vowed to crack down on the militants but, so far, to little avail. In turn, Beijing has become increasingly frustrated with Islamabad's inability to better protect Chinese interests in the country.

Eram Ashraf, a China-Pakistan relations scholar, explained in a column published in The Diplomat how the violence is taking a toll on this vital Chinese diplomatic relationship. She joins Eric & Cobus to explain what's at stake for both sides if the Pakistani government can't contain the BLA.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadenesque
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
Beyond Railways and Ports: China's Evolving Lending Strategy in Africa
  Eric Olander
Economic Giants Align: Brazil's Growing Partnership with China
  Eric Olander
View From Israel: China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East
  Eric Olander
The Impact of Chinese Overcapacity on Developing Countries
  Eric Olander
Taking Stock of China's Diplomatic Surge in the Persian Gulf
  Eric Olander
Illegal Chinese Timber Trade Fuels Insurgency in Mozambique
  Eric Olander
China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf
  China-Global South Project