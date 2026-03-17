It’s Already Too Late to Break China’s EV Battery Dominance

U.S., European, and Japanese leaders are all talking about the urgency of building new supply chains to end their reliance on China for critical minerals and batteries that will power next-generation mobility, technology, and weapons. It all sounds great and makes for good politics at home, but the reality is that China’s dominance of these vital supply chains is so big and still growing that it will be nearly impossible to close the gap anytime soon.

Zeyi Yang, a senior writer covering technology and business at Wired, recently detailed this phenomenon in a cover article for the magazine about how “Chinese EV batteries are eating the world.” Zeyi joins Eric to discuss why it’s going to be so difficult for the rest of the world to match China’s near-total dominance of this increasingly vital sector.

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

China’s 80% dominance in EV batteries

Why Chinese firms are expanding globally

Key players like CATL, BYD, and Goshen

Expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia

Local tensions over the environment and labor

Batteries as a strategic energy resource

Show Notes:

Wired: Chinese EV Batteries Are Eating the World by Zeyi Yang: https://tinyurl.com/595hnzrh

Join the Discussion:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:

Join us on Patreon!

Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth