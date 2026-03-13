View From Beijing: Why China is Not Protecting Iran

Conservative media outlets and think tank analysts in the United States have sharply criticized China for what they say is Beijing’s failure to support its supposed “allies” in Venezuela and Iran. Their arguments have gained traction on X and other social media platforms, where critics portray China as an unreliable partner that avoids confrontation, especially with the United States.

Other analysts dispute that interpretation. Scholars such as Evan Feigenbaum of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argue the criticism rests on a flawed assumption: that China’s relationships with countries like Iran resemble the formal alliance commitments the United States maintains with its partners. In reality, Beijing’s partnerships carry no comparable security guarantees.

In a recent Foreign Policy article, Wang Zichen, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, pushes back against these critiques. He outlines China’s strategic priorities and explains why Beijing is unlikely to offer the kind of security commitments that define U.S. alliances.

Zichen joins Eric to discuss why China structures its global relationships differently—and why Beijing has little intention of acting as a security patron for partners like Iran.

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

Why U.S. critics say China is abandoning its partners

Why China does not treat Iran or Venezuela as formal allies

The difference between U.S. alliances and Chinese partnerships

How China’s domestic priorities shape its foreign policy

Why Beijing avoids acting as a global security guarantor

What this debate reveals about U.S. and Chinese strategic thinking

