View From Beijing: Why China is Not Protecting Iran

Conservative media outlets and think tank analysts in the United States have sharply criticized China for what they say is Beijing’s failure to support its supposed “allies” in Venezuela and Iran. Their arguments have gained traction on X and other social media platforms, where critics portray China as an unreliable partner that avoids confrontation, especially with the United States.
Other analysts dispute that interpretation. Scholars such as Evan Feigenbaum of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argue the criticism rests on a flawed assumption: that China’s relationships with countries like Iran resemble the formal alliance commitments the United States maintains with its partners. In reality, Beijing’s partnerships carry no comparable security guarantees.
In a recent Foreign Policy article, Wang Zichen, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, pushes back against these critiques. He outlines China’s strategic priorities and explains why Beijing is unlikely to offer the kind of security commitments that define U.S. alliances.
Zichen joins Eric to discuss why China structures its global relationships differently—and why Beijing has little intention of acting as a security patron for partners like Iran.
📌 Topics Covered in this Episode
Why U.S. critics say China is abandoning its partners
Why China does not treat Iran or Venezuela as formal allies
The difference between U.S. alliances and Chinese partnerships
How China’s domestic priorities shape its foreign policy
Why Beijing avoids acting as a global security guarantor
What this debate reveals about U.S. and Chinese strategic thinking
Show Notes:
Foreign Policy: China Won’t Play Security Patron for Iran by Wang Zichen
Beyond the Ideological: The Iran Question Is All About China by Zineb Riboua
Foundation for Defense of Democracies: Beijing Offers Tehran Lukewarm Rhetorical Support as Iranian Actions Threaten China’s Oil, Trade Flows by Jack Burnham and Max Meizlish
Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth
Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social
Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas
Join us on Patreon!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth