Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

In a live show taped at the Asia Society, in partnership with ChinaFile, Kaiser sat down to chat with prolific author Mara Hvistendahl at the launch event of her latest book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage. Written in the style of a thriller, this page-turner is well researched, admirably balanced, and incredibly timely.

12:49: Accusations against the scientists featured in the book

21:54: Instances of racial profiling against Chinese scientists

28:14: How to promote competitiveness with China

42:04: A passage from The Scientist and the Spy

Recommendations:

Mara: Thread of the Silkworm, by Iris Chang.

Kaiser: How Democracies Die, by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt.

