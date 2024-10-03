Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Criticism and Conscience
0:00
-1:20:57

Criticism and Conscience

A Conversation with David Moser
Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

This week on the Sinica Podcast, I chat with my dear friend David Moser, a longtime resident of Beijing, formerly an occasional co-host of Sinica and associate professor at Beijing Capital Normal University. We have a long history of exploring the underlying issues in our approach to China, and this week, we unpack some of those, focusing on the role of outsiders in Chinese society and their role in "changing China," drawing on David's response to an essay I recently published.

3:46 —David’s thoughts on Kaiser’s essay (“Priority Pluralism: Rethinking Universal Values in U.S.-China Relations”)

5:18 —How David thinks about going on state media and the reasons he does so

10:37 —How David’s engagement with state media has changed over time 

15:04 —Conscience, moral intuition, drawing lines, and whataboutism 

26:35 —The outsider urge to change China: the differences between the U.S. and Chinese governments and COVID as a test of the two systems; the role of American policy in working toward positive change and the importance of continuing engagement; and so-called Enlightenment values and priority pluralism 

50:46 —The debate over cultural differences

57:09 —China’s notion of whole-process democracy versus American democracy  

1:05:55 — “Give them time:” Anticipating when we will see big changes in China’s political culture 

Recommendations:

David: Richard Nisbett’s The Geography of Thought; and his own article, “A Fearful Asymmetry: COVID-19 and America’s Information Deficit with China

Kaiser: The “Open Database for China Studies Resource Guide” published by ACLS 

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
The Case Against the China Consensus, with Jessica Chen Weiss of SAIS
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Space Debris: How Can the U.S. and China Avoid the Tragedy of the Commons
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The Chinese Game Industry’s Journey to the West
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The Tragedy of Old School Beijing Hip-Hop, with Olivia Fu
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Out of Africa: The Swifts of Beijing
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Westlessness: A New Era Where the West Still Matters, Just Not as Much
  Eric Olander
China's Response to U.S. Semiconductor Export Controls, with Paul Triolo and Kevin Xu
  Kaiser Y Kuo