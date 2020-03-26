Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’
0:00
-1:11:09

Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 26, 2020

On this week's show, veteran reporter Dexter "Tiff" Roberts chats with Kaiser and Jeremy about his new book, The Myth of Chinese Capitalism: The Worker, the Factory, and the Future of the World.

6:28: What is the myth of Chinese capitalism?

20:17: Chinese migrant workers and their children

35:54: Labor conditions in China

40:28: Strikes, the CCP, and labor union overhaul

45:48: Taobao villages and the transformation of the Chinese countryside

Recommendations:

Jeremy: Videos for children in Chinese and English, coupled with improvised music by Wu Fei. 

Dexter: From the Soil: The Foundations of Chinese Society, by Fèi Xiàotōng 费孝通. 

Kaiser: The first two books in the trilogy by Hilary Mantel: Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture