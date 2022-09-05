Do music skills make you better at Chinese?

Does a musical background make you better at Chinese? Believe it or not, there is research on this very subject that John and I are going to delve into. Guest interview is with Murray James Morrison, jazz musician, composer, and professor at NYU Shanghai. Links from the episode:Research Paper | Identification of Mandarin tones by English-speaking musicians and nonmusiciansSherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai | New Level 2, 450 Words, Mandarin Companion Graded Reader Sinica Podcast hosted by Kaiser KuoThe China Project | Rebranded name for SupChina See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
