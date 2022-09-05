Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
Do music skills make you better at Chinese?
0:00
-52:20

Do music skills make you better at Chinese?

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Sep 05, 2022

Does a musical background make you better at Chinese? Believe it or not, there is research on this very subject that John and I are going to delve into. Guest interview is with Murray James Morrison, jazz musician, composer, and professor at NYU Shanghai.  Links from the episode:Research Paper | Identification of Mandarin tones by English-speaking musicians and nonmusiciansSherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai | New Level 2, 450 Words, Mandarin Companion Graded Reader Sinica Podcast hosted by Kaiser KuoThe China Project | Rebranded name for SupChina See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture