Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
Economic Giants Align: Brazil's Growing Partnership with China
0:00
-1:00:41

Economic Giants Align: Brazil's Growing Partnership with China

Eric Olander
Sep 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

2024 has been a pivotal year for Brazil-China relations. Last month marked 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and in celebration of this milestone, President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Brazil by the end of the year.

This visit comes as economic ties between the two countries are booming. Bilateral trade is on track to surpass last year’s $157 billion, and recent data shows Chinese investment in Brazil jumped by 33% in 2023.

Beyond economics, Presidents Xi Jinping and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva share similar ideological views on key global issues, posing a growing challenge to U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere.

This week, South China Morning Post correspondent Igor Patrick and Thiago Bessimo, co-founder of the Portuguese-language site Observa China, join Eric to unpack the deepening Brazil-China relationship and its global implications.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadenesque
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

0 Comments
Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
View From Israel: China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East
  Eric Olander
The Impact of Chinese Overcapacity on Developing Countries
  Eric Olander
Taking Stock of China's Diplomatic Surge in the Persian Gulf
  Eric Olander
Illegal Chinese Timber Trade Fuels Insurgency in Mozambique
  Eric Olander
China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf
  China-Global South Project
China and the Indonesia Nickel Trade: Measuring the True Labor and Environmental Cost
  Eric Olander
What Exactly is the "Global South"?
  Kaiser Y Kuo