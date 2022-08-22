Sinica

Five qualities of good language learners
Anyone can learn a language, but in this episode, John and I are going to talk about five qualities of good language learners. Call them qualities, call them attitudes — these adjustments will help maximize your learning results. Guest interview is with Zachary Gidwitz, who despite having a Chinese teacher tell him to give up, later progressed to a level that opened up job opportunities with one of China’s largest ecommerce giants.  Links from the episode:YCLC #7 The Myth of Learning Chinese Like a ChildTolerance of Ambiguity and Use of Second Language StrategiesSherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai (Mandarin Companion’s next book!)The Six | Documentary about 6 Chinese survivors of the Titanic See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

