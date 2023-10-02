Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#122 Fluency now: The power of extensive reading
0:00
-1:04:44

#122 Fluency now: The power of extensive reading

Jared Turner's avatar
John Pasden's avatar
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Oct 02, 2023

Stories about the impact of extensive reading on language fluency pulled from studies and research. Guest interview with Sarah Reinstein, a game developer.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture