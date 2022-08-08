Sinica

Four types of teachers to avoid
Four types of teachers to avoid

Aug 08, 2022

The Ultra-Traditional, the “Buddy”, the Know-it-All, and the “Too Nice” are all teacher types that John and Jared are going to break down and you should consider avoiding. That being said, they have some redeeming qualities too! Interview is with Brad Johnson whose interest and friendships were the driving force in improving his Chinese skills to the level where he now hosts a podcast in Chinese.   Links from the episode:#87 The 6 Types of Chinese Learners#79 Why typing characters is better than handwritingEmma 《安末》 (Mandarin Companion Level 1 graded reader)Brad Johnson’s Podcasts | MianBao.fmXiaoyuzhou podcast appTop 100 Podcasts on Xiaoyuzhou See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

