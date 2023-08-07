Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#118 How To Find The Perfect Tutor (Ep. 36 Replay)
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Aug 07, 2023

What does a great tutor do differently and how do you find them? Tune in for the answer. Guest interview with Lucy Jak-Lax, an aspiring musician who fell in love with China.

