Hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden provide a refreshing take on language learning, offering insightful tips and hilarious anecdotes to make the process more enjoyable and effective. They discuss everything from the 10,000-hour rule to improving flashcard practice, while also embracing the importance of creativity and mindfulness in language learning. Guest interview is with Marcus Murphy who after deciding to study Chinese in college, ended up spending years in China and today is a Chinese language instructor in Tennessee. Links from the episode:The Prince and the Pauper | Level 1 Chinese Graded ReaderSummer Chinese Language Camp | University of the South See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#107 How to focus your learning efforts for the maximum gain
Feb 20, 2023
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
