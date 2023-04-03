Sinica

#110 How your personality changes in another language
#110 How your personality changes in another language

Jared Turner and John Pasden
Apr 03, 2023

If you feel like you have a different personality in Chinese, then you’re not alone. Jared & John talk about this fascinating phenomenon on how many act and feel differently when speaking a 2nd language. Guest interview is with Taha Shlibek from Libya, who left his stable job to learn Chinese and seek a new start.  Links from the episode:Cross-Cultural Marital Communication: Sacrifice, Identity, Choice | SinospliceThe Misadventures of Zhou Haisheng | Breakthrough Level Chinese Graded Reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

