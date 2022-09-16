Introducing the New China-Global South Podcast

Every week, The China-Global South Podcast will explore timely issues surrounding China's engagement in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and other developing regions. Hosted by China-Global South Editor in Chief Eric Olander in Vietnam and Managing Editor Cobus van Staden in South Africa, this new program will highlight insights and ideas from leading experts in the Global South.
To help kick off the show, Eric & Cobus are joined by Kaiser Kuo, host of the venerable Sinica Podcast, to discuss what motivated the team to launch this new program and what they're hoping it will achieve.
THIS WEEK'S RECOMMENDATIONS:
ERIC:
Gyude Moore, Senior Policy Fellow at the Center for Global Development: @gyude_moore
Hannah Ryder, CEO of Development Reimagined: @hmryder
Ovigue Eguegu, Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined: @ovigweeguegu
Christian-Geraud Neema, Francophone Editor at the China-Global South Project: @christiangeraud
COBUS:
Amazon: The Specter of Global China: Politics, Labor, and Foreign Investment in Africa by Ching Kwan Lee: https://amzn.to/3RMTKu8
