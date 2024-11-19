Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
Is China Building a New Military Base in Cambodia? Maybe. Probably.
2
0:00
-45:47

Is China Building a New Military Base in Cambodia? Maybe. Probably.

Eric Olander
Nov 19, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Chinese contractors have been renovating the Ream Naval Base in Cambodia for the past two years, leading to widespread suspicion that the upgraded facility could eventually serve as a future outpost for the PLA Navy in Southeast Asia.

Despite compelling evidence that Chinese naval forces have been stationed at the base for much of the year, both the Chinese and Cambodian governments deny these claims.

Christopher Woody, an independent defense journalist based in Bangkok, argues that while it seems the Chinese military is set to maintain a presence at the base, it may not resemble a traditional military installation.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
Update on the State of the BRI in the New “Small and Beautiful” Era
  Eric Olander
Power Shift: China’s Role in Central Asia’s Renewable Energy Transformation
  Eric Olander
India Claims Major Breakthrough in Border Stand-off With China
  Eric Olander
China's Paying a High Cost for Its "All-Weather" Relationship With Pakistan
  Eric Olander
Beyond Railways and Ports: China's Evolving Lending Strategy in Africa
  Eric Olander
Economic Giants Align: Brazil's Growing Partnership with China
  Eric Olander
View From Israel: China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East
  Eric Olander