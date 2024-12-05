Jane Hayward of King's College on Teaching China through YouTube

This week on Sinica, I chat with Jane Hayward, lecturer at King's College London, about her excellent YouTube channel, Jane Hayward China, and her efforts to bring up-to-date scholarship on modern and contemporary China to audiences through internet video, slaying various bugbears along the way.

3:28 Why Jane started her YouTube channel, her intended versus actual audiences, and navigating the current toxic media environment

10:56 The benefits of an area studies approach, and why Jane chose a U.S. PhD program

14:46 Defining the complicated public discourse in the West

19:35 Jane’s videos: the surprising popularity of “Xi Jinping is NOT like an Emperor;” and more controversial videos

26:28 New Qing History and different critiques of it

34:50 Jane's series on types of communism, and her video on reporting on China in British media

42:31 What may be coming next on Jane’s channel

Recommendations

Jane: David Priestland’s The Red Flag: A History of Communism

Kaiser: The YouTube channel Chinese Cooking Demystified, and specifically their video “63 Chinese Cuisines: the Complete Guide”