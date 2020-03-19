Janet Yang and Michael Berry on the state of cinema in a time of souring U.S.-China ties

This week on Sinica, Kaiser continues his California series with a conversation with Janet Yang, one of the legends of the U.S.-China film world, and Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA and a leading expert on Chinese cinema. They discuss how politics and other factors have taken the shine off the initial promise of U.S.-China film collaboration, but how some bright spots remain.
This episode is part of the California series of podcasts, made possible by the Serica Initiative.
6:07: The Golden Horse and Golden Rooster Awards
11:41: A “perfect storm” for Chinese film industry disruptions
23:12: Sentiments of Chinese filmmakers in the current moment
39:29: Censorship, film, and the era of hypersensitivity
Recommendations:
Janet: An animated movie that she created, based on a story about Cháng’é 嫦娥, the Chinese goddess of the Moon. Set to be released in fall 2020.
Michael: The bands Plini and The Aristocrats.
Kaiser: A book by Timothy C. Winegard, The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator.
This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.
