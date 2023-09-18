Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#121 Knowledge vs Proficiency (Ep. 12 Replay)
0:00
-50:59

#121 Knowledge vs Proficiency (Ep. 12 Replay)

Jared Turner's avatar
John Pasden's avatar
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Sep 18, 2023

You know a lot of Chinese, but can you actually use it? Listen to the stories of 10 years in Xinjiang from John Summers.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture