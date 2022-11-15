Sinica

Learning Chinese: expectation vs. reality
Nov 15, 2022

We all come into language learning with different expectations. John and Jared talk about common expectations many learners have versus the reality of the language. Guest interview is with Dan Stephenson, consultant, China watcher, and a guy with his fingers in many pies.   Links from the episode:Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai | Mandarin Companion Level 2 graded readerMandarin Companion | Brand new website See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

