Learning Chinese slang
Apr 18, 2022

Slang words in Chinese are always evolving, but is it worth it to learn? As always, it depends. Guest interview is with language enthusiast, author, academic, and polyglot Kyle Anderson.   Links from the episode:Kyle Anderson | New BooksSherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curly Haired Company | Mandarin Companion Graded ReaderSlow Chinese 每周漫闻 | Weekly Chinese slang newsletter See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

