You Can Learn Chinese
#124 Mandarin reboot: How to get back into learning after taking a break
Nov 06, 2023

So you want to get back into learning Chinese after taking a break. John and Jared give you tips on how to get back into learning Chinese and make it an even better experience than before. Guest interview is with Martina Fuchs, who started her career as an Arabic-speaking spy for the Swiss government and later became a TV journalist for China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Links from the episode:This Modern Chinese Life | All Set Learning lesson packTaylor Swift speaking Chinese deepfake | The China ProjectMartina Fuchs on Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

