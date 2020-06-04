Sinica

Max Fisher of the New York Times on media coverage of China, COVID-19, and Trump
Jun 04, 2020

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Max Fisher, one of The Interpreter columnists for the New York Times, on what U.S. media coverage got right — and wrong — about the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, and the concerning parallels between 2002 and 2020.

8:33: American media coverage of the outbreak

15:14: Dehumanizing the disease in China

22:17: The role of the media in American political discourse

39:11: Moving the American consensus point on China

Recommendations:

Max: The Farewell, by Lulu Wang. 

Kaiser: Eternal Life: A Novel, by Dara Horn.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

