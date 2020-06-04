Max Fisher of the New York Times on media coverage of China, COVID-19, and Trump

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Max Fisher, one of The Interpreter columnists for the New York Times, on what U.S. media coverage got right — and wrong — about the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, and the concerning parallels between 2002 and 2020.

8:33: American media coverage of the outbreak

15:14: Dehumanizing the disease in China

22:17: The role of the media in American political discourse

39:11: Moving the American consensus point on China

Recommendations:

Max: The Farewell, by Lulu Wang.

Kaiser: Eternal Life: A Novel, by Dara Horn.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

