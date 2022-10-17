Nine signs your Chinese is getting better

You’re learning Chinese, but are you getting better? Chances are you’re improving but it can be hard to notice the progress. John and Jared discuss 9 signs that your Chinese is getting better so you can start celebrating those wins! Interview is with Arthur Jones, documentary filmmaker and director of The Six, a new documentary about the six Chinese survivors of the Titanic. Links from the episode:Small Personal Victories in Language Acquisition | SinospliceThe Six 《六人》Documentary | Website | Facebook | Twitter | Weibo How Jane Austen’s early Chinese translators were stumped by the oddities of 19th-century British cuisine | The ConversationThe Secret Garden | Mandarin Companion Level 1 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
