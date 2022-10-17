Sinica

Nine signs your Chinese is getting better
Oct 17, 2022

You’re learning Chinese, but are you getting better? Chances are you’re improving but it can be hard to notice the progress. John and Jared discuss 9 signs that your Chinese is getting better so you can start celebrating those wins! Interview is with Arthur Jones, documentary filmmaker and director of The Six, a new documentary about the six Chinese survivors of the Titanic.  Links from the episode:Small Personal Victories in Language Acquisition | SinospliceThe Six 《六人》Documentary | Website | Facebook | Twitter | Weibo How Jane Austen’s early Chinese translators were stumped by the oddities of 19th-century British cuisine | The ConversationThe Secret Garden | Mandarin Companion Level 1 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

