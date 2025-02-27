Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Part 2: Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:23:23
-1:23:23

Part 2: Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art

This week: legendary Pekingologists Alice Lyman Miller and Joseph Fewsmith
Kaiser Y Kuo
Feb 27, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

This week: Part 2 in a series of podcasts in conjunction with the China Research Center at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). The series, titled "Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art," ran from September to November 2021, and featured four eminent "Pekingologists," or specialists in Chinese elite politics: Joseph Fewsmith, Thomas Fingar, Alice Miller, and Fred Teiwes. The talks were later published in a volume you can download here. The series is introduced by Andrew Mertha, George and Sadie Hyman, Professor of China Studies and director of the SAIS China Research Center, and each lecture includes a moderated discussion with Andy. After this series, I'll also be sharing with you a second series of lectures titled "Studying China from Elsewhere," which will include talks by Maria Repnikova, Mike Lampton, William Hurst, and Maggie Lewis — many of whom Sinica listeners will know from the show.

Alice Lyman Miller is a leading scholar of Chinese politics and foreign policy. A research fellow at the Hoover Institution and lecturer in East Asian Studies at Stanford University, she previously served as an analyst at the CIA and editor of China Leadership Monitor. Miller's work has been instrumental in decoding the opaque world of Chinese elite politics, with a particular focus on political discourse and leadership transitions. Her major publications include Becoming Asia: Change and Continuity in Asian International Relations Since World War II (2011).

Joseph Fewsmith is one of the foremost experts on contemporary Chinese politics, known for his in-depth analysis of political reform, elite competition, and policy shifts under the Chinese Communist Party. A professor of international relations and political science at Boston University, Fewsmith has authored seminal books such as China Since Tiananmen: The Politics of Transition (2001) and Rethinking Chinese Politics (2021), which challenge conventional wisdom on China's political system. His work blends rigorous historical analysis with close readings of official discourse.

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
China's Strategy in Global Power Transitions: Challenges in a Turbulent World
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The War for Chinese Talent in America, with David Zweig
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Getting China Right: Senator Andy Kim at the Hopkins SAIS Institute for America, China, and the Future of Global Affairs
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Back to the 80s: For Trump, is China the New Japan? with Andy
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Is the U.S. Experiencing a Narrative Shift on China?
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The State of China, with Adam Tooze, Qing Wang, and Zichen Wang — Moderated by Finbarr Bermingham of SCMP
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art
  Kaiser Y Kuo