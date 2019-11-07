Philanthropy in China, with Scott Kennedy of CSIS

This week on Sinica, Kaiser talks about the state of charitable giving in China with Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and Trustee Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Has philanthropy kept pace with the growth of wealth? And how have charities fared under Xi Jinping and China’s new laws governing NGOs and charity?

6:36: How has charity fared under Xi Jinping?

13:04: Party apprehensions about philanthropic giving

20:18: Red lines for foreign philanthropy in China

29:28: Where is Chinese funding going abroad?

34:52: How philanthropy in China has changed over time

Recommendations:

Scott: The China Hustle, by Magnolia Pictures.

Kaiser: A birthday letter to the People’s Republic, by Yangyang Cheng. She also writes the Science and China column for SupChina.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.