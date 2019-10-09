Sinica

Podcast Golden Week: TechBuzz China Ep. 53: NetEase
Podcast Golden Week: TechBuzz China Ep. 53: NetEase

Oct 09, 2019

Episode 53 of TechBuzz China is about NetEase. Listen to learn about the company’s founder, William Ding, and how he built a $33 billion empire based on a unique business style as well as on his belief that a company doesn’t need a direction or specific labels. Today, NetEase’s offerings range from email to publishing and developing games, and from breeding pigs to educating people. This episode originally aired on October 4, 2019.

