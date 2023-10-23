There is no shortage of advice on how to learn Chinese, but in this episode, hosts John and Jared not only talk about 10 common bad tips for learning Chinese, but also reframe them so you know what to do instead. Guest interview is with Dave Landis, a language enthusiast who shares his journey of learning Chinese, the role it played in his relationship with his Taiwanese wife, and how it benefits his teaching career. Links from the episode:Chinese Grammar WikiSherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai | Level 2 graded readerCathoven Text Analyzer Dave Landis Blog Timestamps Don't worry about tones [00:01:55] The misconception that tones are not important in speaking Chinese and that native speakers don't use tones naturally. Characters are too hard, just focus on speaking [00:04:21] The belief that learning characters is unnecessary and that focusing on speaking is enough to learn Chinese. Chinese has no grammar, don't worry about it [00:06:14] The misconception that Chinese language has no grammar and that learners don't need to study it. The capability of kids books [00:09:41] Kids books have a higher reading level than learners, and they contain special use vocabulary that may not be useful for learners. Reading novels as a beginner [00:11:09] Reading novels as a beginner is not an effective way to learn Chinese, as it is slow and challenging. Chinese poetry and idioms [00:13:17] Chinese poetry and idioms are not essential for beginners and should be appreciated at higher levels of language proficiency. All you need is Immersion [00:20:05] Discussion on the idea of immersing oneself in the language to learn it naturally and effortlessly. You need A well-rounded approach to learning Chinese [00:24:01] Emphasis on the importance of using multiple resources and methods to learn Chinese effectively. The lack of Chinese news sites for kids [00:30:21] Discussion about the limited availability of news sites in Chinese specifically designed for kids. Recommendation of a text analysis tool for Chinese [00:31:48] Introduction and recommendation of an online tool called "Cathoven" for teachers to analyze and level Chinese texts. Dave Landis' language learning journey [00:33:37] Interview with Dave Landis, a middle school teacher, about his language learning experiences, including his interest in German and Vietnamese before eventually learning Mandarin. Meeting and Marrying his Wife [00:41:36] Dave discusses how he met his wife and how learning Chinese helped him develop their relationship. Communicating with Bilingual Spouses [00:42:50] Dave talks about how communication with his wife is mostly in English, but sometimes they switch to Chinese, especially when speaking to their children. Studying Mandarin in China [00:45:14] Dave shares his experience of studying Mandarin in China, including his decision to attend the Chinese Language Institute in Guilin and his interactions with locals. Developing Listening Comprehension [00:52:14] Dave Landis discusses the importance of speaking to someone younger than him to improve his listening comprehension while learning Mandarin. Progress and Study Methods [00:52:48] Dave Landis talks about the progress he made during his time in China, including studying HSK 4, reading articles about China, and telling dad jokes in Chinese. Language Endurance and Filling in Gaps [00:56:38] Dave Landis and Jared Turner discuss the importance of language endurance and how participating in a language program helped fill in gaps in listening and speaking skills. The importance of reading graded books and getting a tutor [01:03:28] Dave recommends reading Mandarin Companion and Chinese Breeze books and getting a one-on-one tutor for rapid progress. The benefits of studying Mandarin overseas [01:04:12] Dave shares the example of a classmate who made rapid progress by studying Mandarin overseas and encourages others to do the same. Dave Landis' blog and his experience at CLI [01:04:38] Dave Landis talks about his blog, where he discusses the books he has read and his experience at CLI. A link to his blog will be provided in the show notes. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.