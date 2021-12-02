Revisiting the Red New Deal, with Lizzi Lee and Jude Blanchette (live at NEXTChina 2021)

This week on the Sinica Podcast, we bring you Part 2 of a conversation with Lizzi Lee, an economist turned China analyst, and Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). In September, Lizzi and Jude joined Kaiser and Jeremy to discuss the wide-ranging set of regulatory moves by Beijing, touching on many disparate realms of Chinese life — from real estate to renewable energy, and from entertainment to education. But much has happened since then, and as we promised at the end of that episode, we reconvened to discuss the same topic at our NEXTChina 2021 conference on November 10-11. Don't miss this one!

3:53 – A reappraisal and clarification of the Red New Deal

9:02 – Kaiser's hypothesis about why Xi Jinping is pushing such far-reaching changes now

10:29 – Lizzi Lee offers her take on the timing

14:41 – Jude on why "Red New Deal" doesn't quite go far enough in describing the changes afoot

18:50 – Lizzi on the dangers of bursting the real estate bubble

27:26 – Has Xi Jinping left any off-ramps?

