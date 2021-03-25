Ryan Hass on his new book, ‘Stronger’

This week on Sinica, Kaiser welcomes back Ryan Hass, the Michael H. Armacost Chair at the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institute, a senior adviser at the Scowcroft Group and McLarty Associates, and the China Director at the National Security Council during the second Obama administration. Ryan’s new book, Stronger: Adapting America's China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence, lays out a great approach to right-sizing the challenges that China poses in the decades ahead and identifies a set of sensible U.S. responses: running faster instead of trying to trip the other guy, regaining confidence and avoiding declinism and defeatism, and not turning China into an enemy.
4:42: Differences in Biden and Trump administrations
25:37: How interdependence with China raises American interests
29:31: A firm and steady approach to America’s foremost competitor
43:54: Risk reduction and crisis management vis-à-vis China
Recommendations:
Ryan: Any publication by William J. Burns, the current director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
Kaiser: Works by Susan B. Glasser, particularly those narrated by Julia Whelan.
