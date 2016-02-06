Sauced: American cooking in China

Kaiser Kuo and David Moser are joined this week by Howie Southworth and Greg Matza, creators of the independent video series Sauced in Translation, a reality show that journeys into the wilder parts of China in search of local Chinese specialities that can be repurposed into classic American dishes. The show is a great concept, brilliantly executed, and we're delighted to have Howie and Greg here to share some behind-the-scenes stories and talk about how they got started mixing Chinese and American cuisine. Recommendations: http://www.saucedintranslation.com/ https://www.facebook.com/SaucedInTranslation https://twitter.com/HowieSouthworth http://www.amazon.com/Cadillac-Desert-American-Disappearing-Revised/dp/0140178244/ David Moser http://www.chinafile.com/multimedia/video/drinking-northwest-wind Howie Southworth http://www.vogue.com/13376846/baijiu-cocktail-recipes-chinese-liquor/ Greg Matza Oliver Sacks Seeing Voices http://www.amazon.com/Seeing-Voices-Oliver-Sacks/dp/0375704078/ Oliver Sacks The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat http://www.amazon.com/Man-Who-Mistook-His-Wife/dp/0684853949/ Kaiser Kuo Medieval Two Total War http://store.steampowered.com/app/4700/ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
