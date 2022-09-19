Sinica

Should you take the HSK?
Sep 19, 2022

Many people study for the HSK exam but will focusing your language learning on your interests and needs be better and faster? Well, yes…maybe! In this episode John and Jared discuss how to bring better focus to your studies so you can beat the pants off the HSK. Guest interview is with Ben Whatley, avid Chinese learner and co-founder of Memrise. Links from the episode:Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) | Wikipedia general infoHSK-Mod | Live, one-one-one online courses by AllSet LearningNo links for too much sugar in your Chinese food… no one needs thatSimply Chinese | Comprehensible input YouTube channelMemrise | Co-founded by guest Ben Whatley  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

