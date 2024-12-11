Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
“Some Improvement” But Still a Long Way to Go to Resolve China-India Border Tensions
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:59
-50:59

“Some Improvement” But Still a Long Way to Go to Resolve China-India Border Tensions

Eric Olander
Dec 11, 2024
Share

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the lower house of parliament last week that "some improvement" had been made in resolving the ongoing border dispute with China. But he also cautioned that a lot more work has to be done and that it will take years to "reset" relations with Beijing.

The two sides have pulled back their military forces from seven points along their contested boundary in the Himalayas, so they're no longer in close proximity to one another, but those troops are nonetheless still stationed there and haven't yet been redeployed.

Daniel Balazs, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, is a specialist in Sino-Indian relations and joins Eric to discuss what's motivating the two countries to negotiate a border settlement.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadenesque

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
China, Indonesia and the Great Power Competition for Transition Minerals
  Eric Olander
Is China Building a New Military Base in Cambodia? Maybe. Probably.
  Eric Olander
Update on the State of the BRI in the New “Small and Beautiful” Era
  Eric Olander
Power Shift: China’s Role in Central Asia’s Renewable Energy Transformation
  Eric Olander
India Claims Major Breakthrough in Border Stand-off With China
  Eric Olander
China's Paying a High Cost for Its "All-Weather" Relationship With Pakistan
  Eric Olander
Beyond Railways and Ports: China's Evolving Lending Strategy in Africa
  Eric Olander