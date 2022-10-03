The 10 worst pieces of advice for learning Chinese

Sinica

There are a lot of opinions about how to learn Chinese with some of it being just plain bad! John and Jared share some of the worst advice they’ve come across, why it’s bad, and what you can be doing instead to get your Chinese on track.  Interview is with Steve Kaufmann, legendary polyglot and speaker of 20 languages, including Chinese! Links from the episode:#84 How to progress from textbooks to conversation#70 Reading the News: Do’s and Dont's#87 The 6 Types of Chinese Learners#79 Why typing characters is better than handwriting#23 Pinyin Over Characters: the Crippling CrutchErhua | The Chinese Pronunciation WikiCountry of the Blind | Mandarin Companion Level 1 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

