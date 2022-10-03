The 10 worst pieces of advice for learning Chinese

There are a lot of opinions about how to learn Chinese with some of it being just plain bad! John and Jared share some of the worst advice they’ve come across, why it’s bad, and what you can be doing instead to get your Chinese on track. Interview is with Steve Kaufmann, legendary polyglot and speaker of 20 languages, including Chinese! Links from the episode:#84 How to progress from textbooks to conversation#70 Reading the News: Do’s and Dont's#87 The 6 Types of Chinese Learners#79 Why typing characters is better than handwriting#23 Pinyin Over Characters: the Crippling CrutchErhua | The Chinese Pronunciation WikiCountry of the Blind | Mandarin Companion Level 1 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
