Sinica
Sinica Podcast
The Chinese Game Industry’s Journey to the West
0:00
-58:40

The Chinese Game Industry’s Journey to the West

Rui Ma and Rob Wynne on the Success of Black Myth: Wukong
Kaiser Y Kuo
Sep 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

The Chinese game studio Game Science has a hit on its hands! The game Black Myth: Wukong, an action role-playing game (ARPG) based on the Monkey King from Journey to the West, has sold extraordinarily well in China and is breaking new ground in the U.S. market as well. This week, I speak with Rui Ma, who runs Tech Buzz China and is one of the most highly-regarded China tech commentators in the U.S., and with Robert Wynne, an industry veteran with many years in China currently serving as COO of a new game start-up that's still under wraps. They share their insights into the strengths and weaknesses of Black Myth: Wukong and the future of Chinese games.

6:44 – The scale of the phenomenon of Black Myth: Wukong 

12:01 – Rui and Rob’s thoughts about the game (so far)

17:23 – What Chinese players think of the game, and the difficulty in understanding its esoteric characters for Western players 

24:23 – The appeal of mobile games versus console games in China 

27:30 – The difficulty of attracting investment [or “How Game Science attracted investment”]

31:06 – Rob’s criticism of the game’s go-to-market strategy and its lost opportunities 

35:46 – The party-state's response so far, and the politics surrounding the game

40:57 – Feng Ji, the founding of Game Science, and his criticisms of the gaming industry 

46:01 – AAA Chinese games to look forward to

49:29 – The impressive success stats of Black Myth: Wukong

Recommendations:

Rui: Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Rob: The Chinese TV series Escape from Trilateral Slopes (Biān shuǐ wǎngshì 边水往事) (2024)

Kaiser: Steve Stewart-Williams, The Ape that Understood the Universe: How the Mind and Culture Evolve

0 Comments
Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
The Tragedy of Old School Beijing Hip-Hop, with Olivia Fu
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Out of Africa: The Swifts of Beijing
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Westlessness: A New Era Where the West Still Matters, Just Not as Much
  Eric Olander
China's Response to U.S. Semiconductor Export Controls, with Paul Triolo and Kevin Xu
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Eric Olander on China in the Global South
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Anthony Tao: The Poetry and Soul of Beijing
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Sinica Unscripted: A Conversation with Wang Zichen
  Kaiser Y Kuo