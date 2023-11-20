Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#125 The Future of the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast
0:00
-18:47

#125 The Future of the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast

Jared Turner's avatar
John Pasden's avatar
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Nov 20, 2023

John and Jared have some sad news to share and want your feedback on the future of the podcast.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture