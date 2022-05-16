Sinica

The importance of anticipation in learning
May 16, 2022

Learning a language is much more than learning vocabulary. This includes understanding and anticipating interactions within a cultural context. John and Jared discuss exactly what this means and what you should know to maximize your gains.  Interview is with Elisa Ferrero, a native of Italy who learned English to learn Chinese and today is a Chinese teacher to Spanish speakers in Argentina.   Links from the episode:AllSet Learning 1-on-1 Live LessonsYou Can Learn Chinese in Taiwan (even now!)HSK Level | vocab level assessmentElisa Ferrero website | ElisaLaoshi.com (Spanish) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

