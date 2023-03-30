The Maoist legacy in Chinese private enterprise, with Chris Marquis

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Chris Marquis, a professor at Cambridge University’s Judge Business School, and formerly at Cornell’s business school, about the book he co-authored with Kunyuan Qiao, Mao and Markets: The Communist Roots of Chinese Enterprise. In it, they examine how even in China's private sector, socialization into the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party among some entrepreneurs has left an enduring legacy that is visible in some of the ways Chinese private enterprises conduct business.
3:35 – Motivation for Mao and Markets
5:34 – Enduring elements of Maoism in contemporary Chinese enterprise
12:35 – Variation among “Maoist” entrepreneurs
20:40 – Differentiating superficial and authentic Maoist entrepreneurship
35:04 – Is today’s China ideological or simply nationalistic?
39:17 – Xi’s Maoist revival: real or imagined?
44:30 – Chris’s transition from business and sociology to Chinese politics
47:09 – Chris’s experience as a Thousand Talents recipient
A complete transcript of this podcast is available at TheChinaProject.com.
Recommendations:
Chris: The Entrepreneurial State and The Big Con by Mariana Mazzucato
Kaiser: This calendar of lunar phases from theoriginallunarphase.com, and Mongolian salty milk tea, or sūūtei tsai
which is easy to make at home
