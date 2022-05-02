Sinica

The six types of Chinese learners
May 02, 2022

In 2021, Jared and John at Mandarin Companion surveyed over a thousand Chinese learners worldwide. Based on a statistical analysis, they found six main types of Chinese learners. Which one are you? Interview is with Dillon Jaghory who achieved a high level of Chinese proficiency while living in the U.S.   Links from the episode:Country of the Blind | Mandarin Companion Level 1Chinese Character Challenge | Ridiculously basic & somewhat nostalgic game for reviewing HSK characters天天跳绳 | Exercise app in Chinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

